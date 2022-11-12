The cost of everything is up in 2022.
But, Jim Urban believes, rising inflation will never soar as high as the spirit of giving.
Urban is in his 23rd year working with local Operation Christmas Child efforts. He is an area team leader, and oversees the collection and consolidation of shoeboxes filled with small gifts for children from four local sites.
Those sites, as well as others around the nation, will be open for National Collection Week starting Monday, and despite the rabid inflation being experienced around the country, Urban expects this year’s donations to remain strong.
“I’ve been doing this for quite a while,” he said, “and we’ve been through some recessions before, and we’ve always grown through it. I guess the best way I could put it is that God doesn’t know inflation. God can make it work.”
Urban acknowledged that the cost to ship each box has gone up from $9 to $10 this year – a cost each shoebox donor must pay in addition to the gifts – and that longtime participants will see other changes as well.
Still, he doesn’t think that will dissuade anyone with a heart for giving.
“I’m still seeing a really large interest in the project,” Urban said. “I’ve talked to several different churches and there seems to be a lot of excitement about it.
“People are having a harder time finding things for the boxes, and it is definitely not as cheap to fill them any more. But people still seem to have a major interest in it, they understand what the project is all about, and they’re still doing it.”
Operation Christmas Child, an outreach of Samaritan’s Purse, has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide since 1993. Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.
“Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
More than 4,500 locations will open nationwide to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Locally, those locations are Calvary Independent Church, 424 E. Moody Ave.; New Creation Free Methodist Church, 724 Pearson St.; New Life Baptist Church, 3414 State Route 208, New Wilmington; and Calvin Presbyterian Church, 615 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City.
Shoeboxes collected at these sites will be taken to New Life Baptist Church, from which they will be forwarded to a national processing center in Baltimore to be inspected and made ready for international shipment.
For instructions on how to pack a shoebox for Operation Christmas Child, go online to https://tinyurl.com/3nx78mye.
Urban said Lawrence County residents have been faithful participants in the program over the years, and believes they may have an outside shot at reach a milestone this year.
“I think we’re going to come just short of a half-a-million that we’ve collected,” he said. “Next year, we’ll make a big deal about that, but I think this year we’re going to fall just short of it.
“If we have a really, really good year, we may hit that, but I don’t think it’s going to happen. We’re going to be just about where we were last year, numbers wise.”
The local collection sites, and the hours during which they will be collecting shoeboxes, are:
CALVARY INDEPENDENT CHURCH
42 E. Moody Ave.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Nov. 14, 15, 16, 17, 18
Noon to 2 p.m. – Nov. 19
12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Nov. 20
10 a.m. to noon – Nov. 21
NEW CREATION FREE METHODIST CHURCH
725 Pearson St.
5 to 7 p.m. – Nov. 14, 15, 16, 17, 18
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Nov. 19
1 to 4 p.m. – Nov. 20
10 a.m. to noon – Nov. 21
NEW LIFE BAPTIST CHURCH
3414 State Route 208
New Wilmington
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Nov. 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21
10 a.m. to noon – Nov. 19
1 to 4 p.m. – Nov. 20
CALVIN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
615 Crescent Ave.
Ellwood City
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Nov. 14, 15, 16, 18, 19
6 to 9 p.m. – Nov. 17, 20
9:30 a.m. to noon – Nov. 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.