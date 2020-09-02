An Indiana man has been charged with having sex with a 14-year-old New Castle girl.
Matthew Ferguson, 25, of Lafayette, Indiana, faces two counts each of statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old, as well as one count of interference with the custody of children.
The girl was reported to police by her mother as a runaway on June 15. The girl’s father told police the next day that she had been communicating with an Indiana man who was 11 years older than her, showing police a letter with the name Matthew Ferguson and a Lafayette, Indiana, address. The letter also contained a phone number for Lafayette, police said, but several attempts to call it were unsuccessful. The father said he had spoken to Lafayette, who told him that he had not spoken with the girl for at least three days. The father also told police that the girl’s mother had allowed Ferguson to come stay at their house for a week at some point in the past.
Police notified their counterparts in Lafayette about the situation and, according to a criminal complaint, the girl was located at Ferguson’s house on June 20 and taken to Lafayette’s juvenile detention facility.
The girl’s parents traveled to Indiana and brought her back to New Castle. The girl told police that Ferguson had arranged for a man named John to pick her up in New Castle and take her to Ferguson’s house and that while she had slept in the same bed as Ferguson, there had been no sexual contact.
The girl, according to the complaint, was taken by her parents to UPMC Jameson, where the parents wanted her to have a rape kit done. The girl refused the rape kit, according to the complaint, but told the hospital’s sexual assault nurse examiner that she’d had consensual sex with Ferguson twice at his house.
The girl disclosed the same information during a forensic interview done at the Children’s Advocacy Center, police said, and a copy of the interview was forwarded to police in Lafayette. Police there arrested Ferguson on July 10, and a copy of the interview police conducted with him was sent to New Castle police, who said that in the interview, Ferguson admits to having sex with the girl both in Indiana and at her Lower East Side home in New Castle in May.
