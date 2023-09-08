Independent Methodist Church in Shenango Township turns 35 on Monday, and the congregation is planning a month-long celebration.
Planned events are:
Saturday — 7 p.m. evening worship with guest preacher/musician the Rev. Marc Dobson. Guest vocalist, Al Legge. 8:15 p.m. fellowship hour
Sunday — 9:30 a.m. Sunday school with guest teacher J.R. McFarland. 10:45 a.m. worship with guest preacher/musician the Rev. Marc Dobson. Guest vocalist, Al Legge.
Sept. 16 — 7 p.m. worship, dramatization of Revelation Chapter 4 by Dr. Allan Mosher. 8:15 fellowship hour.
Sept. 17 — 9:30 a.m. Sunday school with guest teacher J.R. McFarland. 10:45 a.m. worship, dramatization of Revelation Chapter 4 by Dr. Allan Mosher. 4p.m. anniversary celebration banquet at The Villa.
Sept. 23 — 7 p.m. worship, dramatization of Revelation Chapter 5 by Dr. Allan Mosher. 8:15 fellowship hour.
Sept. 24 — 9:30 a.m. Sunday school with guest teacher J.R. McFarland. 10:45 a.m. worship, dramatization of Revelation Chapter 5 by Dr. Allan Mosher.
Sept. 30 — 7 p.m. worship, dramatization of Revelation Chapter 6 by Dr. Allan Mosher. 8:15 p.m. fellowship hour
Oct. 1 — 9:30 a.m. Sunday school with guest teacher J.R. McFarland. 10:45 a.m. worship, dramatization of Revelation Chapter 6 by Dr. Allan Mosher.
