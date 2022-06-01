Westminster College’s old-fashioned Independence Day celebration returns this year with a free concert and fireworks display.
The festivities begin 7:30 p.m. on July 3 on Brittain Lake. The annual event — now in its 31st year — returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are delighted to again host this joyful celebration of our nation’s independence and look forward to welcoming guests to our beautiful campus,” Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson said.
The celebration will feature music by the River City Brass Band, the only full-time professional brass band in the country playing a variety of selections, with an emphasis on patriotic music. The evening will be capped by a fireworks display by Pyrotecnico at 9:15 p.m. Former New York Metropolitan Opera singer Susan Toth Shafer, a 1974 Westminster graduate from New Wilmington, will be the featured soloist.
The celebration is free to the public, but a free-will offering will be taken.
Attendance in recent years has reached more than 5,000, so early arrival is suggested for this family-oriented event. Free parking is available throughout Westminster’s campus. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating, as well as picnic baskets and refreshments. Food vendors will be on site.
In case of rain, the concert will be held in Anderson Amphitheater.
