Incumbents rolled in Lawrence County school board races where there were few battles for ballot spots on the November ballot.
Voters chose five candidates to make up the Democratic and Republican ballots, respectively, in the November general election. Results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the county elections office.
The Ellwood City Area School Board includes votes from Beaver County, while the Wilmington Area School Board includes Mercer County voters.
•Ellwood City Area School Board (including Beaver County votes) —
Nominated on the Democratic ballot are: Jennifer Tomon, 307; Kevin M. Boariu, 285; Erica Sutkowski Gray, 259 and Gary Rozanski, 244.
Other candidates were Jean Biehls, 232.
Nominated on the Republican ballot are: Jennifer Tomon, 582; Erica Sutkowski Gray, 518; Kevin M. Boariu, 509 and Gary Rozanski, 502.
Biehls, Rozanski, Tomon and Gray are incumbents.
•Laurel School Board —
Nominated on the Democratic ballot are: Amy Sunseri, 110; Philip Ketzel, 98, Laurel Brest, 94; S. Seth Hill, 92 and Sheri L. Eldredge, 87.
Nominated on the Republican ballot are: Laurel Brest, 73; S. Seth Hill, 72; Amy Sunseri, 69; Philip Ketzel, 68 and Sheri L. Eldredge, 62.
None of the candidates are incumbents.
•Mohawk Area School Board —
Nominated on the Democratic ballot are: James McKim, 182; Sherry J. Patton, 169; Mark E. Hiler, 150; Mark G. Solley, 126 and Ian D. Baker, 113.
Nominated on the Republican ballot are: James McKim, 80; Sherry Patton, 72; Mark G. Solley, 67; Mark E. Hiler, 63 and Ian D. Baker, 50.
McKim, Solley, Patton and Hiler are incumbents.
•Neshannock Township School Board —
Nominated on the Democratic ballot are: Mark A. Hasson, 290; Dawn Mozzocio, 273; Kelly Corey, 269; John Lambo, 257 and Michael Vatter, 208.
Nominated on the Republican ballot are: Mark A. Hasson, 123; Kelly Corey, 121; John Lambo, 116; Michael Vatter, 113 and Joy Measel, 104.
Hasson, Vatter and Corey are incumbents.
•Shenango Area School Board —
Nominated on the Democratic ballot are: Merle Glass, 166; Jeana M. Colella, 145; Jennifer Cox, 137; John Patsy Colella Jr., 136 and Douglas Christopher Columbus, 133.
Nominated on the Republican ballot are: Merle Glass, 78; Jennifer Cox, 75; Douglass Christopher Columbus, 69; John Patsy Colella Jr., 66 and Jeana M. Colella, 63.
Glass, Columbus, Jeana M. Colella and John Patsy Colella Jr. are incumbents.
•Union Area School Board —
Nominated on the Democratic ballot are: Chaz A. Macri, 137; Dr. Michael Hink, 160 and Richard A. Mangino Jr., 122.
Nominated on the Republican ballot are: Chaz A. Macri, 40; Dr. Michael Hink, 35 and Richard A. Mangino Jr., 31.
Hink is an incumbent.
•Wilmington Area School Board —
Nominated on the Democratic ballot are: Joe Kollar, 196; Carol Shaw Harris, 184; Jessica Cubellis, 170; Mike Crawford, 167 and Vanessa Russo, 133.
Nominated on the Republican ballot are: Carol Shaw Harris, 193; Joe Kollar, 203; Jeff Larson, 147; Mike Crawford, 169 and Jessica Cubellis, 130.
Harris and Russo are incumbents.
