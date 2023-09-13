Shenango Township’s municipal park is about to become more inclusive.
Construction is expected to begin this fall on a playground area to accommodate children with physical, functional and intellectual disabilities.
It will be located off Old Pittsburgh Road, at the intersection of a yet-to-open road that has been created from the main park area behind Shenango Commons (formerly Lawrence Village Plaza).
Although the township is providing a home for the facility, taxpayer dollars are not being used to build it. Instead, money will come from the nonprofit Declyn’s Dream, LLC, created by parents of 5-year-old Declyn, Dom and Mandy Joseph, and other sources.
Declyn was born with microcephaly, a condition where a baby’s head is smaller than expected when compared to babies of the same sex and age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Babies with microcephaly, the CDC adds, often have smaller brains that might not have developed properly.
“It’s basically a lifelong diagnosis for her,” Mandy Joseph said. “She just requires a lot of extra care. The main issue is that she is pretty severely delayed developmentally.”
A couple of years ago, she went on, Declyn started to use equipment such as gait trainers and walkers to help her walk.
“They’re pretty big and bulky, and they’re on wheels,” Mandy Joseph said. “We’d take her to a playground and we’d end up just walking around the perimeter because with her big walker on wheels, we couldn’t go on the mulch or whatever. We’d end up in the parking lot or on the sidewalk.”
Then the Josephs visited Marti Park in Wilmington Township, which opened a handicapped-accessible playground in 2021.
“We went there, and we were like, ‘Wow!’,” Mandy Joseph said. “There was a ramp to the playground, and the ground was hard. It was easy for her to get around with her walker.
“That’s when we realized that we needed more of this in our area.”
The Josephs are Neshannock Township residents, but when they decided to form a nonprofit to create a playground, they considered various spots around Lawrence County. The search ended when Dom Joseph visited with Shenango Township Supervisor Chairman Frank Augustine.
“From just one conversation with him, I knew that he was who I was going to go with,” Dom Joseph said. “He was more excited about it than I was, and he has no reason to be.
“I gave him a little background on it, and he said, ‘You’ve got to meet (fellow Shenango Supervisor) Al Burick, and we’re going to sit down together and hear you out, and whatever you want to do, we’ll do it.”
The three met at the park, Dom Joseph said, and Burick asked Joseph if he had a blank canvas, what he would want to do.
“I just started rattling off things,” Dom Joseph said. “I told him Marti Park is great, but I’m thinking even bigger. I went through all these different phases, and at the end of it, I thought he was going to tell me that I was crazy.
“But he said, ‘Perfect. Let’s do it.’”
According to a flier for the nonprofit, the mission of Declyn’s Dream is to “work with local community organizations and leaders to create inclusive play and learning environments for children with physical, functional and intellectual disabilities.”
The estimated cost is $1.2 million for the project, which will include:
•Inclusive play areas for children
•Three pavilions for families to enjoy without charge
•Men’s and women’s restrooms, with a separate unisex family restroom
•A 75-car parking lot.
Cinching the deal for the site, Augustine said, was the township’s purchase of an additional 22 acres for its park. The Old Pittsburgh Road end was chosen in part because water and sewage lines already exist there.
“It just made more sense to put it on that end of the park than the middle, which is what we originally thought,” Augustine said.
He emphasized that while the township will assist in seeking funding for the playground, it will not be putting taxpayer dollars into it.
“The township maintains the overall park,” he said, “but just like we’re doing with pickleball (overseen by an independent association), this is something that everybody has to raise on their own.
“We’re going to be involved, but everything’s separate.”
Dom Joseph said the nonprofit already is involving people from the Laurel, Shenango and New Castle Area school districts.
“It’s going to be located in Shenango,” he said, “but we don’t want it looked at as a Shenango project. We want it to be for the county; a community-wide project.
Donations to Declyn’s Dream can be made through PayPal at
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/declynsdream or through Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/declyns_dream/
