The family and friends of a special education teacher who succumbed to lung cancer six years ago are giving back to the New Castle Area School District as a way to keep her memory alive.
The Kimberli Scrim-Hooks Memorial Foundation has donated $10,000 to the district in lieu of awarding scholarships this year, because of the impact that the coronavirus has had on the school district and its students, according to Scrim-Hooks' brother, Thomas Scrim, who is vice president of the organization.
Every year for the past five years, the foundation has hosted a 5K race in memory of Scrim-Hooks on the last Saturday of April. This year, because of COVID-19, that event has been canceled. Nor will there be any scholarships awarded this spring.
"We decided to take a year off," Thomas Scrim said. He said the scholarship foundation members instead decided to donate money to the district for two separate causes — $6,000 of it is earmarked to buy Chromebooks for students who cannot afford them. The other $4,000 will go to support the district's free food programs for students and their families during their time of need.
"Kim would have wanted this," Scrim said. "She loved New Castle and her students, and between our family and the foundation, we wanted to do this to keep her memory alive."
Scrim-Hooks spent her teaching career with New Castle at George Washington Intermediate School. She died in June 2014, leaving a legacy of great passion for her work and her students.
Because of the disruption of school this year by COVID-19, "We still wanted to give back as much as we could to remember her," her brother said.
The Kimberli Scrim-Hooks Memorial Foundation has been raising scholarship money every year through the 5K race, with runner registration fees, donations from local businesses, raffles, T-shirt sales and basket auctions at the race, Scrim explained.
Because this year's race had to be canceled, "the board overall decided to take the year off," he said. "We're going to resume in the future, with a 5K or a dinner, but we're going to keep it going, and keep raising money. We want to keep her name there and present in people's minds."
The original run was initiated and planned in 2015 by Tracy Roe, a friend and coworker of Scrim-Hooks who continues to serve on the foundation board. Other board members include her family, fellow teachers and close friends. In addition to Scrim and Roe, the members include her sister, Rosemarie, president; Brian Crisci, treasurer, Michelle Crisci, secretary; Alice Colucci, Julie Hannon, Jamie Dickens, Tracy Cherry, Faith Zeigler, Maranda Monsmon, Julie Popa and Laurie Parker.
Thomas Scrim said that the money designated for the food is intended to add to the contributions the district already has been receiving from local restaurants and other donors.
"We're giving them this money for what what they deem is appropriate to the food distributions," Scrim said.
"This is the time to say thank you," Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio told the school board at its virtual public meeting Monday when she informed the members of the donation.
The district a couple of weeks ago had given out 1,300 Chromebooks to students to complete their at-home, virtual online learning. The additional funds from the foundation contribution will be used to buy more for those who will need them, she said.
The $6,000 will pay for 24 Chromebooks, DeBlasio said, adding that the district's supply of them is depleted.
"Michelle Crisci called me and said we'd like to do something for NCASD in these trying times," DeBlasio said, adding the district is grateful, especially with Scrim-Hooks' history and connection with the school district.
Scrim-Hooks was a New Castle High School graduate, "and her family's been with New Castle through thick and thin," DeBlasio said, adding, "The New Castle Area School District is very humbled by this. When it's one of your own, it's emotional. I knew Kim, and this is something she would have wanted."
