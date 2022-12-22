South New Castle Borough is continuing its fight against blight.
Ironically, the first step in doing that is by removing its code enforcement director. Council, in a 2-0 vote at Thursday’s regular meeting, approved removing Jeff Richardson of Grove City-based Richardson Inspection Services and then unanimously approved Shenango Township’s code office to take over those duties.
Richardson was hired in a June meeting when the borough also adopted its first property maintenance code.
“If you had made a complaint, please resubmit (it),” borough secretary Al Burick III said.
A resident can submit a complaint through the borough’s website at southnewcastle.com/code-enforcement. From there, a member of borough council, the mayor or Burick will review the complaint for legitimacy and then notify the Shenango Township code enforcement department.
“That’s the borough’s website. It had nothing to do with Mr. Richardson,” Burick added.
After that, some ordinances require 15-day warnings, while others are 30 days. If a complaint isn’t remedied in the warning period, code enforcement files charges with the district magistrate’s office. Even then, it’s not a quick process.
“It usually takes 60 days to get a hearing, so usually that’s when we see things get cleaned up on day 55, five days before the hearing, people start cleaning things up or the day before,” Burick said. “It’s not a short process. We’re talking a hundred-plus days.”
Shenango Township currently lists two code enforcement officers on its website directory. It’s the latest partnership between the borough and township.
Burick noted the borough and township are working to meet state deadlines to make sure a question can appear on a future ballot regarding the borough merging into the township. Another informational forum will be held in the coming months, but the timing will be determined by the state. It will, like the last one, be held at the South New Castle fire hall.
In other business, the borough is forced to again postpone its plans to shut off water to homes delinquent on payments. Burick said the person who serves paperwork notifying the shutoffs is the responsibility of the borough’s mayor, a position that was vacated after former Mayor Adam Reiter resigned and moved from the borough.
Jeff Noble was tapped to fill the mayor’s position in October. However, the water company does not allow water shutoffs between Nov. 1 and April 1 on the basis that some homes may have steam heat. There are about 18 properties with delinquent bills with the highest late bill about $600 behind.
It was announced South Jefferson Street between Balph and Moorehead avenues will be paved using funds from a Lawrence County Transportation Grant. The already-approved Northview paving project will now be paid with Community Development Block Grant money. Also, the borough has yet to spend any of its approximately $67,000 allotment from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Burick said guidelines have been relaxed since originally being distributed.
