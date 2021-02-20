The Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department’s famed fish fries fell victim last year to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The last two of the dinners were forced to be takeout-only in a precursor of things to come as the pandemic continued on. Just about that time, fire chief Francis “Poncho” Exposito began waging his own battle against the deadly virus. His wife and daughter also contracted it, but bounced back after a few days.
“Poncho,” a heavy smoker who has also been around smokey fires as part of his 46 years with the department, had to use a CPAP machine to help breathe.
“My daughter, my wife, my granddaughter, they would take their time sitting there watching me sleep,” he said. “I was on a CPAP machine. They thought I would quit breathing so they would shake me. I give my family a lot of credit for me pulling through.”
So Friday may have been a little more special as it marked nearly a year — “a trying year,” he said — since his health battle began, but he was still able to help serve dinners to the community. The department served up around 520 pounds of fish to hungry residents who could pick up their meals or utilize a new curbside service. Unlike in the past, the fire hall in Edinburg was not packed shoulder to shoulder with patrons.
“We didn’t want to do 50-percent capacity because we couldn’t say no to the people who wanted to come in to eat,” he said.
His daughter, Jessica Exposito Kosciuszko, took payments and orders by phone.
“I think it’s hard not socializing with the people and not seeing them and being with them,” she said. “Even though it was takeout-only, it officially feels like the Lenten season for them and it is somewhat normalcy. Even though they’re not here eating, they can take it back home.”
Like the fire department, Holy Spirit Parish also saw its 2020 Lenten fish fries go from eat-in, to take-out and ultimately, to complete shutdown.
On Friday, the parish held curbside pickup for fish fries out of its St. James (Pulaski) and St. Vincent de Paul (Mahoningtown) locations. In Mahoningtown, about 270 pounds of fish was served up.
“We still have all the regulars,” Shane Kaufman said.
Volunteer Russ Carley added one of the biggest challenges is getting people accustomed to calling in their orders, as well as figuring out how to flow traffic in the parking lot.
The parish also held a fish fry at St. Vincent de Paul on Ash Wednesday instead of its downtown location at St. Marys.
The fire department serves orders from noon to 7 p.m. on Fridays during Lent from its station. For more information, call (724) 667-8431.
At Holy Spirit Parish, all orders must be made in advance. For St. Vincent de Paul, call (724) 652-5538 between 4 and 6 p.m. on the Tuesdays of Lent. For St. James the Apostle, call (724) 654-7076, also between 4 and 6 p.m. on Lenten Tuesdays.
Curbside pickup at both sites will be Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch, and 4 to 6 p.m. for dinner.
