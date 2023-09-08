Four local businesses and industries and two people will be recognized Sept. 15 when Forward Lawrence presents its annual Impact Awards and two special leadership awards.
The honorees will be recognized at the seventh annual Impact Awards luncheon, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Medure’s Catering, also known as The Villa banquet center, at 2500 New Butler Road.
Forward Lawrence is the umbrella organization over the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce and Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation.
This year’s impact award honorees are:
•Classi-Co Foods/Pizza Joe’s, started in 1980 by Joe “Pizza Joe” Seminara with a single pizza shop. The family-run franchise now has nearly 40 locations in Pennsylvania and Ohio and actively supports schools, clubs, sports teams and other nonprofits in our region. Seminara is the founder and owner.
•Avalon Field Club at New Castle. After more than $6 million in renovations and upgrades to the former New Castle Country Club, Avalon Golf and Country Club announced the completion of its fifth property, The Avalon Field Club at New Castle in 2023. Mike Case, director of marketing and communications for Avalon Golf and Country Club, will accept the Impact Award.
•Bruce & Merrilees Electric Company, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023. The large-scale electrical contractor opened its doors in 1948 in New Castle. The company is still owned and operated by the Bruce family, and its service region stretches from the Midwest through the Mid-Atlantic to the Southeastern United States. Jay Bruce, Jonathan Bruce and Justin Bruce will accept the award.
•New Castle Playhouse has been culturally enriching the lives of residents of Lawrence County and the region through live theatrical performances for more than 60 years. The playhouse fosters community, pride, civic renewal, and cultural enlightenment through quality theater arts experiences, produced by the community, for the community. Phillip J. Clark, Jr., immediate past president and second vice-president of the organization will accept the award.
•Pyrotecnico has been in business since 1922 when Constantino Vitale immigrated to America and established in New Castle, primarily selling fireworks from a catalog to local community organizations. Pyrotecnico now spans at least five generations and operates nationwide.
The family-owned business produces more than 3,200 fireworks shows across the country each year. CEO Stephen Vitale and EVP of Fireworks Christopher Liberatore will accept the award.
Justin Kirkwood, operations analyst and associate at UPMC Health Plan, and member of the Laurel School Board from 2011 to 2023, will receive the Sam B. Biasucci Leadership Award for Board Service.
Kimberly Koller-Jones, executive director of arts & education at the Hoyt, will receive the Robert Del Signore Award for leadership in public service.
The event is open to the public. Tickets, program ads and sponsorships are on sale. Individuals and companies are welcome to attend. All registrations can be made at www.forwardlawrence.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.