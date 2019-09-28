Impact Awards honor local growing businesses

A 1,000 megawatt natural gas-powered electrical plant under construction in North Beaver Township will have the capacity to supply electrical power to about 800,000 homes.
The plant, under construction by Hickory Run Energy LLC and Try Energy, was one of seven projects or companies that merited “impact awards” at the annual Lawrence County Economic Development Corp./Regional Chamber of Commerce-sponsored luncheon on Friday. More than 160 business leaders attended the event at Medure’s Banquet Center in Shenango Township.
The awards, presented by economic development director Linda Nitch, are given annually to new or expanding businesses that have had a positive impact in Lawrence County.
Garrick “Garry” Venteicher, president and chief executive officer of Try Energy, said that North Beaver was chosen as the location for the Hickory Run gas-powered plant because of its accessibility to a stable natural gas supply with the Marcellus and Utica shales, its proximity to electrical transmission, and water supply from the local sanitation district.
The project’s construction involves 500 jobs. Once finished, electricity will be sold wholesale to the the PJM market, the largest power wholesale market in the United States, which then will distribute it to power companies. The plant is expected to employ 23 full-time individuals locally, he said, and is expected to be up and running by February.
Of the seven recipients, one company, DON (Disability Options Network) received the Community Development Champion Award for its work with providing options for people with disabilities to live normal lives. One of DON’s biggest focuses has become the rehabilitation of houses on New Castle’s Lower East Side to allow adequate housing opportunities for people with disabilities and/low income.
Another special recognition was the Transforming Lives Award, given to Walter Novosel, who with his wife, Katie, owns Nova Destinations, a company that has several wineries and a beer establishment in multiple locations in Lawrence County. The company has spearheaded its own charity effort through its Operation Grape, with the slogan, “Drink for a Cure.”
Other impact award recipients were:
•Container Services Inc., located in the Neshannock Township RIDC Park on Wilmington Road. The company, owned by Darrell Driggers, is Kentucky based and makes containers for the packaging industry. Driggers said the company bought its Neshannock building because it was looking for a site in Northeastern United States to serve markets there. Its most noted product is the honey bear bottles that are sold in grocery stores, containing honey. At the Neshannock site, the company is making six different honey containers, and is working to introduce a new and bigger bear container as well, Driggers said.
•Custom Etch Inc., located on Route 224 in Union Township, owned by Hank and Donald Melonio Sr. The company, which underwent an expansion this year, is a custom texture service for the molding and embossing industries. Donald Melonio Jr., vice president, said that its engraving and textures are found on “just about every product you see.”
•Westminster College Hoyt Science Center, New Wilmington. The building will undergo a $20 million multiphase expansion, which will include the aspect of a bachelor of science nursing suite. The college is partnering with UPMC Jameson for that program, explained Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson, college president. The project also will involve infrastructure improvements and the addition of a laboratory.
•UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon Hillman Cancer Center. The center, located on Wilmington Road, provides medical oncology services delivering chemotherapy and medical therapies to treat many types of cancer. The center gives patients access to high-quality cancer care without having to travel long distances from Lawrence County, since many will make multiple trips over weeks and months for treatments. Over the past three years, UPMC has invested nearly $20 million regionally to upgrade and expand UPMC Hillman Cancer Center locations in New Castle, Farrell, and Greenville, said Albert Boland, vice president of operations at UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon. The center is located on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township.
Alex McCoy, chief executive officer over the Chamber and economic development agencies, outlined his planned initiative called Forward Lawrence, with the message that “thriving communities take responsibility for the way things are and the way things will be.”
He said that the program will be a floor plan to play to Lawrence County’s strengths. Because the county is a diverse area, “we want to create four separate plans that will dovetail together,” he said. McCoy noted that the chamber is preparing to get quotes from consultants to assist in carrying out the initiative.
Certificates were presented to 17 local business people who participated in Leadership Lawrence County. They represented Neshannock Township, Berner International LLC, Wish Development, Ellwood City Forge Group, Cray Youth & Family Services, Butler County Community College, the Ellwood Group, Classico Foods, Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, Human Services Center, West Central Job Partnership, Westminster College, UPMC Jameson Hospital, Central Heating and Plumbing, Mitcheltree Brothers Logging & Lumber and the Chamber of Commerce.
Nic Bunker, quality manager of the Ellwood City Forge Group, was one of the 17 participants in the most recent Leadership Lawrence County Program, which led business people to different companies in the community and included retreats, and working with educational professionals in developing a stronger business community.
“It was an eye-opening experience to be in the pockets of the development in Lawrence County,” he said.
