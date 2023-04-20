Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Lawrence/Butler) is reminding residents his upcoming event will help drivers replace illegible and damaged license plates.
It takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wurtemburg-Perry Volunteer Fire Department at 425 Portersville Road in Ellwood City.
“I am hosting this event to help make the license plate replacement process as quick and convenient as possible,” Bernstine said. “A law enforcement official will be on hand to inspect plates and determine the need for replacement.”
A registration plate is deemed illegible when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity.
Drivers must bring along their unexpired Pennsylvania driver’s license and current vehicle registration card. Specialty plates such as those for veterans, PA zoos or college alumni cannot be processed at these events.
Once submitted to PennDOT, the new replacement plates should arrive in approximately two weeks.
There is no fee for the plate replacement or this service.
Bernstine said residents unable to attend can go to another Hard-to-Read License Plate Event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Prospect Borough/Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department located at 373 Main St. in Prospect.
