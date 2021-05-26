Bonnie J. Fox, 64, of Enon Valley, PA passed away on May 25, 2021, at the Mercy Health Hospital in Boardman Ohio. Bonnie was born on Oct. 9, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arthur and Irene Bianco Lehman. She married her husband, John Fox, on June 7, 1991, and he survives…