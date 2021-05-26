By John Finnerty
CNHI Harrisburg Bureau
A review of the Department of State’s bungling that prevented voters from getting to decide whether to open a window for lawsuits by sexual abuse victims found no evidence the failure to properly advertise the proposal was intentional.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar resigned over the debacle in February. Because of it, a proposal to change the state Constitution to allow for the lawsuits in cases in which the current statute of limitations is expired, won’t be on the ballot until 2023.
Constitutional changes must be approved in two separate legislative sessions. An effort to open a window for lawsuits through a normal piece of legislation is awaiting a final vote in the state Senate, but leaders haven’t scheduled that vote, citing ongoing concerns about whether the move could be found to be unconstitutional.
The inspector general’s report blamed system problems — including a lack of formal policies spelling out how administrators are supposed to oversee public notice requirements and a lack of oversight within the department to ensure that the required notices took place.
The conclusion was underwhelming to victims of abuse. If the Department of State hadn’t bungled the publication requirements for the proposal in House Bill 963, voters would have decided last week whether to open the window for lawsuits. Each of the four ballot questions on the May 18 ballot passed, suggesting that the statute of limitations reform question would have passed as well, said state Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair County.
“Our courts could be open right now. And victims are now spending every day they can away from their families and away from their jobs to come to the Capitol to try to get the Senate to move on this,” Gregory said.
“It’s disappointing,” said Shaun Dougherty, a priest abuse survivor who’d been leading efforts to lobby to get reforms enacted to allow abuse victims to sue.
“Putting out a report that says there was no oversight, I’m a victim, I could have told you that. It’s not on the ballot,” he said.
The inspector general’s review found that the Department of State had had no executive-level officials assigned responsibility for ensuring that ballot questions were properly advertised. In addition, staff was inadequately trained on what needed to be done and there were no formal policies spelling out what was supposed to happen to ensure that the proposed ballot question was properly advertised.
Instead, “processes were based on unwritten past practices, were again developed by individuals for their own personal use, were never memorialized,and were only known through word of mouth,” according to the Inspector General’s report released Wednesday.
As part of its investigation, the inspector general’s report indicated that 22 Department of State employees were interviewed and investigators reviewed the email accounts of nine “executive-level” employees.
“Based on interviews, document reviews and email analyses, the OSIG found no evidence suggesting the failure to advertise HB 963 was the result of outside influence or intentional acts;and found no evidence suggesting the intentional, purposeful, or deliberate sabotage of HB 963’s publication,” the report found.
The end of the inspector general’s review likely won’t be the end of the matter though.
House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County, announced Tuesday the creation of a House oversight panel to take another look at the episode.
“Our power as legislators is only strong as the people’s faith in us,” Cutler said. “A constitutional amendment takes years to reach the voters, and the fact is we still know very little about what actually led to this failure. This committee will find out exactly what caused this breakdown, and work to restore the public’s trust in our processes.”
That panel was authorized by House Resolution 91, which passed May 5 on a party-line vote — with all Republicans supporting it and all Democrats opposed.
In the state Senate, Senate Judiciary Committee chairwoman Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne County, and State Government Committee chairman David Argall, R-Schuylkill County, said they are reviewing the report.
“We are appalled by the lack of oversight at the Department of State and stunned that a state agency did not have the core functions of government under control,” Baker and Argall said in a joint statement. “ We will continue our bi-partisan pursuit to get to the bottom of what happened, and how it can be prevented from happening in the future. The victims deserve better,” they said.
Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid apologized to victims of abuse on Wednesday “for the additional pain and distress we have caused them.”
She added that the department has enacted internal changes to avoid similar bungling in the future.
These include both recommendations from the Inspector General’s report and additional changes instituted by the department:
•Creating a documented process for how proposed constitutional amendments are handled from start to finish.
•Creating written training materials for staff and requiring new and current staff to be trained on these processes annually.
•Instituting written and electronic tracking systems for every step in handling proposed constitutional amendments.
•Implementing a “top-down” process which makes the department’s Executive Deputy Secretary responsible for leading staff response to proposed constitutional amendments, including notification of the physical receipt of documents, and convening executive team members to respond.
