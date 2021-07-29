The grand opening celebration of the River Valley Community Resource Center — formerly the Pulaski Elementary School — continues Friday and Saturday.
Here is the schedule of events.
FRIDAY
Noon to 5 p.m.: Family events, open house
5 to 7 p.m.: Free live outdoor concert at the River Valley Pavilion featuring the German Eintracht Society. Bring lawn chairs.
SATURDAY
Noon to 5 p.m.: Family events, open house
5 to 7 p.m.: Free live outdoor concert at the River Valley Pavilion featuring The Red Coat Band. Bring lawn chairs.
