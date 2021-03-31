•Journey to the Cross will be presented from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Victory Christian Center’s New Wilmington campus.
•The church is located at 22 Victory Lane, New Wilmington, across from the Wilmington Area School District’s athletic fields.
•The event is free and open to all ages, although parents are asked to ensure that infants and children are not disruptive in order to maintain an atmosphere of prayer and meditation.
•The event is wheelchair friendly and, although the displays are presented in low lighting, someone with a flashlight will be available to accompany elderly visitors who may require additional illumination.
•Free coffee and cookies will be available at the conclusion of the walk-through.
•For more information, visit www.VccNewWilmington.com or call (724) 946-8706.
