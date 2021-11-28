•The New Castle Regional Ballet's 35th annual performance of 'The Nutcracker' will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Scottish Rite Cathedral.
•Tickets are $18.75 each. They may be purchased online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/scottishrite/6775
•The New Castle Regional Ballet's 35th annual performance of 'The Nutcracker' will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Story continues below video
•Tickets are $18.75 each. They may be purchased online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/scottishrite/6775
Managing editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the Nov. 24 newspaper.
Sandra A. Zook, 77, of New Castle passed away the morning of Nov. 25, 2021, at UPMC Jameson. She was born on May 10, 1944, in New Castle to the late Clayton and Sara McClimans Williams. Sandy enjoyed going to bingo. She also enjoyed showing her creativity doing adult coloring books. She is s…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.