•The 2021 Moraine State Park Regatta will take place Friday through Sunday on the South Shore of Lake Arthur. Admission is free, although there may be a registration fee for some events.
•Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 pm. Saturday (wrapping up with fireworks) and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
•For more information and a complete regatta schedule, visit https://morainestateparkregatta.org/
