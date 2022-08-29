The 36th Back to the 50’s Weekend takes place Sept. 2-4 at Cascade Park. Car registration opens at 9 a.m. daily with gates opening for spectators at 10 a.m. daily. Spectator admission is $5 per person with children 12 and under admitted free.
DJ Johnny C will spin tunes throughout the event and food will be available for purchase from several vendors.
Performers include: Grandview Soul, 5 p.m. Sept. 2; Uptown, 7 p.m. Sept. 2; The D-Tour Band, 5 p.m. Sept. 3; The Dorals, 7 p.m. Sept. 3; The Wait, 1 p.m. Sept. 4; and The Zoo Band, 3 p.m. Sept. 4.
Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information, visit the Back to the 50’s Facebook page or call (724) 333-2913.
