TICKETS
New Castle High School will present Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at 7:30 p.m. March 30, 31 and April 1 in the school auditorium.
A special meet-and-greet for children with Ariel and Ursula will take place following the March 31 performance.
A link to purchase tickets online is available on the district website at ncasd.com. In addition, the box office will open at 6 p.m. on show nights.
SYNOPSIS
Mermaid princess Ariel is fascinated by people on land and longs to someday join them. However, her father, King Triton, forbids contact.
When she falls in love with human Prince Eric from afar, she makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula: In exchange for her voice, she is temporarily transformed into a human and may remain so if she wins the kiss of true love from her prince.
CAST
Ariel: Peyton Rodgers
Prince Eric: Stephan Gibson
Ursula: Amorae Lyles
Sebastian: Rocco Litrenta
Scuttle: Nicholas Bogaert-Lee
King Triton: Khalil Johnson
Flotsam: Ailka Samora (Understudy: Judah Boyd)
Jetsam: Madelynn Hanna
Flounder: Jaxon Bogaert-Lee
Grimsby: Jalen Jones
Chef Louis: Karen Murphy
Windward: Aughna Blakney
Leeward: Myah Jackson
Mersisters: Aquata, Brooke Maslyk; Andrina, Mia Lyles; Arista, Alexis Bradley; Atina, Shaddai Kinney; Adella, Alaysha Jones; and Allana, Shelby Norris.
Maids: Carlee Miller, Anissa Elias and Brianna Young.
Princesses: Julia Scott, Juanita Glidden, Gina Shearer, Myah Jackson and Cheyenne Conti.
Dancers: Brayden Kissman, Isabella Presnar, Alina Carson, Julia Scott, Amira Johnson, Danika Wagner, Charlotte Currie and Ailka Samora.
Ensemble: Cash Buckley, Juanita Glidden, Brianna Young, Carlee Miller, Judah Boyd, Cheyenne Conti, Jordan Bethune, Tovionna Harris, Mills DeRosa, Aaryn Chandler, Gina Shearer, Jamari Rose, Anissa Elias, Aughna Blakney and Myah Jackson.
Stage crew: Michael Intzes, Rivett Intzes, Kymee Rice, Isabelle Serrano and Evangeline Switzer.
