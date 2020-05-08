Teaching an older woman how to use Zoom wasn’t something Cathy Nieto learned in nursing school.
Yet, the professional staff nurse in the intensive care unit of UPMC Jameson calls the technology lesson she gave to a patient’s mother one of the most rewarding things she’s done.
“I Zoomed with her because it was the only way she could see her daughter,” recalled Nieto, explaining that as a result of precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses, patients’ family members are no longer permitted in the ICU.
“In some ways it gets us even closer to the patients because we’re doing things the family normally takes care of. We’re the ones wiping tears and holding hands. We’ve become the patient’s family,” continued Nieto, who went into nursing as a second career, wanting a way to “make a difference.”
“Our biggest role now is to be an advocate for the patients, to be someone’s person when they can’t speak for themselves and their loved ones can’t be present,” explained registered nurse and unit director Amanda Ramer as she and some of her 21-member staff reflected during Nurses Week on their work in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“This is completely different, it’s so unknown,” Ramer continued. “There’s an angst, a fear, in the community. They don’t know — and we don’t know — if, when or where they were exposed. It’s been an incredible learning experience.”
Jameson’s 12-bed ICU normally houses about seven or eight patients at a time. However, through the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been an average of 10 filled beds, Ramer said.
According to Lisa Lombardo, director of public relations, internal communications and media relations at Jameson, the UPMC Health System does not report exact numbers of COVID-19 patients by specific hospitals. However, she noted that Jameson’s ICU has cared for several patients with COVID-19, including both those who did and did not require ventilators.
“I have an incredible team and they’ve done amazing work caring for COVID-19 patients and all of our patients,” Ramer said. “We’ve asked them to do things in a community hospital setting that normally are done in the city and I couldn’t be more proud of the way they’ve handled it.”
Sarah Miller, an RN and ICU clinician who assists Ramer in running the unit, added, “This is reinforcing how strong nurses are. We’re faced with challenges, but it’s amazing what we can do and how valuable we are to the families.”
It’s something the community has also appreciated.
“Over the past month, people have brought us lunch and dinner almost every day,” Miller said. “It’s such a relief for the staff to know it’s there and be able to run in and grab a bite whenever we have a minute. We’re so thankful and it’s made such a positive impact on our day and our work.
Kim Fitzgerald, an RN and professional staff nurse in the ICU, agreed, adding, “The support we’ve received has been overwhelming. People have flooded us with food and cards.”
Calling the local community “nothing short of amazing,” Ramer said cookies, pizza and flowers may seem like little gestures, they mean a lot.
“The first priority is always the patients, so that means putting ourselves aside,” Ramer explained. “When we’re busy caring for patients all day, sometimes it gets to the end of the day and you realize you didn’t eat all day. Knowing there are sliced pepperoni rolls in the lunchroom means a lot.”
But, that doesn’t mean there aren’t tough days.
“I’ve had to help people say goodbye on FaceTime,” Miller said. “And every single one of us has gone through a moment where they’ve broken down because of fear for themselves and their families.”
Fitzgerald noted that having the support of hospital leadership and coworkers helps.
“My coworkers are amazing and the bonds we’ve created are unbreakable. Especially in a time like this, the people you work with become your second family,” she said.
“A lot of us have little ones and parents who are in the age group that’s most vulnerable,” Ramer added. “We change our clothes and shoes before we leave, but you’re always wondering, ‘Was I exposed?’ Of course, that’s a worry no matter where you’re at.
“That people have stayed at home helped prevent the horrendous conditions like we see in New York City. But people definitely need to be reminded of the precautions,” Ramer continued. “We’ve been fortunate, but that doesn’t make it any less of a concern.”
Nieto agreed, saying, “Everywhere you look, you see signs saying ‘We’re all in this together.’ I think it should be ‘We’ll all get through this together.’ There are people saying it’s a hoax, but if you had it or have known or loved anyone that had it, you know the best thing is to just be smart.”
