Geno Stone doesn’t mind admitting it.
It was a stressful couple of days.
“I thought I’d be going either late Day 2 or early Day 3,” the New Castle High graduate said of playing the waiting game in the NFL Draft. “But I think things worked out the way they were meant to.”
Stone was the 219th pick overall in the seventh round by the Baltimore Ravens. As family and friends agonized around him, he tried to remain calm, knowing he could always sign as an undrafted free agent if not taken in the top 255. But he wanted to be drafted.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound safety and University of Iowa standout was projected by many experts to go in the third round after declaring for the draft following his junior season in January. But his stock dropped following a sub-par NFL Combine in which he clocked a time of 4.62 in the 40 in Indianapolis after suffering a slight injury. The time was off from the 4.5 time he had been looking for.
Stone said he heard from numerous teams in recent weeks and still was hoping to hear his name earlier. He talked with Ravens representatives at the combine and again during the draft.
“They texted me a week before the draft and said they were interested,” he said. “Then I kept falling and I wasn’t sure what was going to happen. I heard from them during the seventh round and they said they had one pick left and would let me know but they thought they were going to take me.
“Then right before it was their pick, I got the call, literally before my name flashed on the screen. I really didn’t expect them to be the team I went to, but I’m happy.”
Well, happy as he can be considering almost all of his family members are Steelers fans. But shortly after the draft ended, Stone was wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey, which was rushed to him by his cousin Gary Stone’s girlfriend’s brother, a diehard Ravens fan.
He hasn’t been told when he will report to Baltimore, but was told he will be sent a playbook in the meantime.
“I’m looking up places to live,” he said. “I’m ready to go whenever they tell me I need to be there. I can’t wait to get started.”
Stone was giving a choice of numbers available for defensive backs and he chose No. 26, a number long worn by members of the Flora family. Stone’s grandmother, Debbie, and New Castle High athletic director Sam Flora’s wife, Connie, are sisters. Sam and Connie Flora’s daughter, Rachel, is Geno Stone’s godmother.
Stone was a second-team all-Big Ten selection on the coaches ballot and honorable mention on the media ballot as a junior for the Hawkeyes, a team his mother, Erin, nudged him to consider. He made 70 tackles, including 46 solo and 24 assists. Stone also had one sack, one interception and three forces fumbles.
Iowa capped off a 10-3 season in 2019 with a 49-24 win over Southern California in the Holiday Bowl. Stone posted five tackles and one forced fumble. He was named a team captain prior to that game.
Stone said he is at peace both with where he was picked in the draft order and where he is headed.
“I’m not disappointed at all,” he said. “I kept telling people yesterday that everything happens for a reason. It doesn’t matter where you start, it’s where you finish. I’m going to be learning from Earl Thomas, one of the best safeties in the league. I don’t mind being a sleeper, that is nothing new to me. I’ll prove myself once I’m there.
“I’m so ready for this opportunity that the Ravens gave me. No one will work harder than me.”
