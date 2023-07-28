PITTSBURGH — PennDOT District 11 is announcing a long-term single-lane restriction on northbound Interstate 79 in Plain Grove Township will begin Monday.
Traffic on northbound I-79 will be shifted onto the shoulder and a single-lane restriction will occur at 9 a.m. on Monday and remain in place around-the-clock through mid-September between one-half mile north of the Plain Grove North Liberty Road structure over I-79 and continuing approximately one mile north. This around-the-clock single-lane restriction will allow crews to conduct miscellaneous improvement work including excavation, slab repairs and expansion dam work.
Work in the southbound direction is anticipated to start in August. This work is part of the $11.62-million project along I-79 from Butler County to Mercer County. Work includes milling and resurfacing, base repair work, rest area improvements, guide rail upgrades, drainage improvements, minor structure repairs and other miscellaneous construction work. Short and long-term single-lane restrictions, as well as rest area closures are anticipated. The project is expected to conclude by next summer. Lindy Paving is the prime contractor.
