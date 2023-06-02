PITTSBURGH — Road work will begin Monday on Interstate 79 in Plain Grove Township.
The work is weather permitting and will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekdays and the same times on weekends as needed. Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor.
Improvement work including milling and resurfacing, base repair work, guide rail upgrades, drainage improvements, minor structure repairs and rest area improvements will occur in both directions between Butler and Mercer counties. For the work to occur, there will be single-lane and shoulder restrictions as needed through late fall 2023.
This work is part of the $11.62-million project along I-79 from Butler County to Mercer County.
Work includes milling and resurfacing, base repair work, rest area improvements, guide rail upgrades, drainage improvements, minor structure repairs and other miscellaneous construction work. Short and long-term single-lane restrictions, as well as rest area closures are anticipated. The project is expected to conclude summer 2024.
