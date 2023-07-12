PITTSBURGH — PennDOT District 11 announced a full westbound closure of Interstate 376 in Neshannock Township from Wednesday to Sunday.
The westbound I-376 lanes of traffic will have a full closure between the 422 West/Business 422 East/Sample Street (Exit 12) and Route 18/Mitchell Road (Exit 9) interchanges from 7 a.m. Wednesday continuously through 4 p.m. Sunday. Crews from JET Excavating will conduct concrete steel repairs on the bridge that carries I-376 over the Shenango River.
All westbound lanes of the I-376 will be closed and detoured.
The detour from those traveling westbound is to take the ramp to 422 West toward Sampson Street (Exit 12) and turn left onto West Falls Street in Union Township. From there, travel north on Route 18 on North Jefferson and Wilmington Road into Neshannock Township before turning left onto Mitchell Road and taking the ramp back onto I-376.
The detour for those traveling east is reversed.
