PITTSBURGH — Road work will begin Monday on the westbound I-376 off-ramp at the Chippewa interchange in Chippewa Township, PennDOT announced Friday.
The road work is weather permitting. A long-term shoulder closure will begin at 7 a.m. Monday to allow improvement work to widen the westbound I-376 off-ramp to Route 51 at the Chippewa (Exit 31) interchange to two lanes. A single 12-foot lane will remain in place on the ramp while the work occurs through late September.
Additional work includes concrete patching, milling and paving, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, curb ramp installation, sign improvements and pavement markings. Lindy Paving is the prime contractor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.