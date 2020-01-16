A Huntingdon County man is wanted for stealing a Mahoning Township woman’s checks and spending them, according to Mahoning Township police.
They have charged 34-year-old Richard Anthony Dierfield of Mapleton Depot in connection with the reported theft.
A woman reported to the police that Dierfield had been staying at her house when he stole her Chevrolet Impala and her checks and obtained a cell phone in her name, according to a criminal complaint.
She told police that Dierfield had used a device to shimmy open the rear door to her house and break in while she was not home, and that her stolen checks were spent at a retail store in Union Township.
Police report that they reviewed the store’s surveillance video that shows Dierfield cashing checks at the store on multiple occasions.
He is facing 32 charges each of forgery and access device fraud, and one count each of theft and receiving stolen property in connection with the reported incidents.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest in the case.
Dierfield also is facing two sets of drug-related charges filed against him on Oct. 25.
He was sent a summons to appear in Central Court on those charges for a Jan. 30 preliminary hearing.
