A hunter's breakfast planned by the Mahoning Valley Grange has been canceled as a COVID-19 precaution.
The breakfast originally had been planned for Nov. 26, the first day of hunting season, at the grange hall.
LB. "Len" Polansky Jr. of 158 Annette Drive, New Castle, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020, at his residence. Born in New Castle, he was a son of Len B. Polansky Sr., and Thelma R. Mills, Polansky. LB. was employed as a route manager with Orkin Pest Control in Worthington, Ohio, until his retirem…
Jean Tompkins, of Catonsville, Maryland, died early morning on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, peacefully in her home under Hospice care at Charlestown Retirement Community. Her children were with her until a few hours before her death. She was born in 1923, in New Castle, the oldest of three childr…
