Humphrey in seventh term on school board

When Karen Humphrey first decided to run for school director, she never thought she would still be on the board 24 years later.
But the 57-year-old veteran advocate of children’s education has become one of the longest-running school board members in the New Castle Area School Board’s history. She started her seventh four-year term in December, after being re-elected in November.
Through those years she has cast votes for the construction of a new high school, the closing and sale of elementary schools, renovation of the district’s remaining primary grade school, the dodging of a charter school opening in the community and the advance of high technology into the district’s curriculum.
Reflecting on what made her decide to run for the office 25 years ago, she recalled, “It was my husband’s idea. I’m not sure if he thought I’d take him up on it.”
Humphrey and her husband Bill, an engineer with Frank B. Taylor Engineering, live on New Castle’s East Side and have has raised three sons since she was first elected. One was 4 then, and one was 2. The third was not yet born. Now they are ages 28, 26 and 22.
She asked around about how to run for office, then she compiled her petitions and gathered signatures to run on both the Republican and Democratic ballots. Initially, her aunts and uncles helped her post her elections signs.
She attended a spaghetti dinner at St. Vitus Church with her mother-in-law, a former district custodian, and her sons, where she learned early on that “you have to get out and meet people. It wasn’t easy for me to do.”
But her mother-in-law grabbed her by the arm and introduced her to people, telling them she was running for school board.
“I underestimated what it took to get my Republican signatures,” she said, living in a city that was primarily Democrat. “It was the day to turn in my petitions, and I was knocking on doors.”
She finally got her last one by 3:30 in the afternoon, half an hour before the elections office closed.
“I could have kissed the last guy who gave me my 100th signature,” she said, adding, “I didn’t know him.”
She was one of about 23 candidates for the district’s school board for that primary election season. Those elected who ran alongside of her were Frank Bonfield, Michael Michalojko, Joe Farris and Tom DiMuccio.
When it came time for her first re-election, Humphrey ran a second time without hesitation.
“It was the school district I went to, the community we live in, and I feel like it’s a way I could give back to my community,” she said. “I enjoy the people I meet.”
As a school board member, Humphrey has served with four different superintendents — Joseph Martin, George Gabriel, John Sarandrea and Debbie DeBlasio. Stanley Magusiak also served shortly as an interim during those years.
Gabriel also had been her teacher, then most recently a member on the board with her.
“I was her elementary teacher at Lincoln-Garfield,” Gabriel said. “When I think of Karen I think of someone who’s been consistently a sweet, kind, caring person and very intelligent and very loving person. Later in life she became a good friend of mine and when I was the superintendent, she was on the school board and she was a sweet, kind, loving caring school director,” he said.
“I totally enjoyed my time working with her,” said Gabriel, whose term on the school board expired in December. “She was my colleague as a fellow school board member. She has a genuine concern for the students and the taxpayers of the school district.”
Gabriel estimated that their friendship spans 40 years. Humphrey recently reminded him of when she was in elementary school and they had just completed an art project.
She was washing her hands and her ring slipped off her finger and fell into the trap in the sink, he said. “She had big tears dripping down her face. I went downstairs into the janitor’s closet and got a pipe wrench and opened it. Lo and behold, I found it. She said she’d never forget that.”
“She’s one of those students I never forgot her name,” Gabriel said. “She left a positive impact on my life, too.”
There have been some tumultuous times on the school board and times when things have run smoothly, Humphrey said of her time on the board.
She has always been the unwavering, quiet member.
She noted, “the boards all seem to have their own personalities that change from board to board. You are elected by the people, and whether or not you all agree with each other, you need to be able to work together.”
She has found value, also, in reconnecting with teachers who were her teachers in high school. Most of them are retired now, she said.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what direction education heads in the next four years,” Humphrey said. STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) is the big focus right now.
Humphrey is a 1980 New Castle High School graduate, and she earned a degree in industrial engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. She and her husband of 31 years first met at Dean Park, when she went there with her sister one day to shoot basketballs.
She worked for four years as an industrial engineer at the Shenango China plant until it closed, and she was expecting her first son at the time. She worked as a substitute teacher for a while while raising her children.
Humphrey works full time as a fiscal clerk at LARK Enterprises, a nonprofit vocational rehabilitation center that provides job training and social opportunities for people with significant disabilities and other barriers.
Her biggest concern as a school board member is about the welfare and education of the students, and she has a compassion for their learning.
“The students really make it all worthwhile,” Humphrey said. She enjoys attending musicals, band and choir concerts and team sports, whether New Castle wins or loses, she said.
“I’ve taken it one term at a time,” Humphrey said, reflecting on how she has opted to run again each time.
“I always decide based on my personal life at home,” she said. “But I feel like I’ve been part of the district. Things are never old, and education is always changing.”
