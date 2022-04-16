The Lawrence County Humane Society will hold its annual Homeless to Home fundraiser May 1 at Cascade Park.

The free event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. in the miniature train station area of the park.

“It’s our seventh annual, and it goes into our medical fund,” said manager Margie Seelbaugh. Included on the banner for this year’s event will be a dedication to Pat Bernard, a Pulaski resident who passed away in 2020 and whose family just made a $35,000 donation in her memory to the Humane Society.

The event will feature a basket raffle with more than 200 baskets, carnival food, a bake sale, a live DJ, a 50/50 raffle and family fun activities.

But while paying for the medical needs of the animals brought to the shelter is the immediate priority, Seelbaugh said the Humane Society has not abandoned its plans to build a new facility on 22 ½ acres of land across from Flaherty Field, which it purchased in late 2018. The site is just down the road from the shelter’s present location at 628 Pearson Mill Road.

“COVID kind of halted the fundraising,” Seelbaugh said, “so we’re going to try to put something together for next year. We’d like to do a black-tie affair to kick it off, then we’ve got to meet with people and get the plans drawn up. But it’s in the making.”

The new building will be larger than the current one, Seelbaugh said, enabling the shelter to take in more animals.

“We don’t have the space (to take in anything other than dogs and cats now) but when we get the new building, hopefully we’ll be able to take in other small animals,” she said.

“But it’s a big step, because getting a bigger building also means more staff and more money, so we’re really going to have to have fundraisers every month to keep this building going.

“So the support of the community is going to be very much needed.”