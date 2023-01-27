The Lawrence County Humane Society is currently seeking information on who abandoned two small dogs.
Shelter manager Margie Seelbaugh said two Chihuahua-mixed dogs, which the shelter has since named Chip and Potato, were found Jan. 21 in a crate along the road near the Paper Mill Bridge.
"They were terrified and filthy," Seelbaugh said. "They are happy to be warm, fed and clean."
Seelbaugh said the shelter is seeking any information on who may have left the dogs there, stating no information has been brought forward yet.
She said the dogs will be available for adoption in the next couple days. Chip, who is tan-colored, is a puppy, while Potato, who is brindle-and-white colored, is around three years old.
Seelbaugh said both dogs get along well with each other, but do not have to be adopted together.
Anyone with information is asked to call the shelter at (724) 654-8520.
