Lois Winter-McElravy has been a part of the Lawrence County Humane Society since 1978 and she’s been advocating for a new shelter location since then.
Now, Winter-McElravy, who is the Humane Society board of directors president, believes that dream can get a jumpstart thanks to a $50,000 state Department of Community and Economic Development grant.
“The shelter is falling apart,” Winter-McElravy said. “This grant means everything to us. We can finally get off the ground.”
The Humane Society, which was created in 1953, currently has its main shelter complex at 628 Pearson Mill Road in New Castle.
Despite some renovations and additions over the years, Winter-McElravy and shelter manager Margie Seelbaugh said the shelter is too small and has outlived its usefulness.
“Right now, we have no room to expand, we can’t add more kennel space,” Winter-McElravy said. “The cages are falling apart. We need something bigger.”
Winter-McElravy said a couple of years ago the Humane Society purchased a 22.5-acre plot of land across the street from Flaherty Field on which to locate a new shelter.
She said the organization wants a shelter that is twice as big as its current facility, which would be used to hold more kennels for dogs and cats, have an activity room to host fundraisers, activities, training classes and board meetings, and more outside play space for the animals.
The problem was the society did not have the capital budget to build a new shelter, which would cost around $2 million.
Now, with the $50,000 DCED grant, the society can afford to begin architectural and engineering work, while preparing a future large-scale capital campaign to fundraise for the project.
The grant was secured by State Rep. Chris Sainato (D-9), who said he has been an ardent supporter of the society since his tenure began.
“I love animals. Over the course of the years, I would always participate whenever they would have their events,” Sainato said.
While Sainato said he wishes the state would have allocated more money to the society, he hopes this grant inspires corporate and private donors to contribute to the project.
He also hopes Governor-elect Josh Shapiro resumes state grant programs that gave funding to organizations like the society in the past, before they were discontinued during the Tom Corbett administration.
Winter-McElravy said she hopes to have a new shelter built and opened within the next two to three years.
“I’d like to have it started tomorrow. I said if I die before this shelter is finished, I said take some of my ashes and sprinkle them somewhere on the foundation,” Winter-McElravy said.
This year, the society has taken care of around 500 dogs and cats, a mixture of strays and owner surrendered animals.
Seelbaugh said there were a lot of people who got animals during the COVID-19 lockdowns who later surrendered their pets, while the society has been dealing with stray animals with skin infections, dental issues and lyme disease.
The society helps take care of these animals, getting them ready for adoption, while also spaying/neutering them, getting them vaccines and microchipped, and checked by a veterinarian.
Outdoor play areas were recently installed to get the dogs exercise, with all materials at the shelter being portable so that they can be transferred to the new shelter.
Seelbaugh said the shelter is “no kill,” meaning the only times the shelter is forced to put down an animal is if it is in the best interest of the animal, or it is too aggressive or dangerous to be around humans.
“Even then, we try to reach out to other rescues or organizations for help. We have really good transfer programs with other shelters,” Seelbaugh said. “We’re the only shelter in Lawrence County. This shelter is too small for what we have. We would like to double our space so we can take in more animals and help more.”
The society currently has two fundraisers during the year. In May, it is the Homeless to Home, which is for the medical fund for the animals. There is also PawStock in the fall, which helps fundraise for the society’s general operating fund.
The society hopes the public considers helping out with donations for the new shelter project, while also thanking all of its past supporters.
“We’re hoping we continue to get support from the public, especially in this effort that’s so huge,” Winter-McElravy said. “I’m hoping that people realize that this is a real need. The animals need us.”
