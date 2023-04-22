The eighth annual Homeless to Home benefit for the Humane Society of Lawrence County will be held on May 7 in memory of former shelter employee Robert Webb Sr. and volunteer David Harding Jr.
“We suffered a big loss last year with losing them,” said shelter manager Margie Seelbaugh said. “Both passed so close together.”
Webb, 68, and Harding, 45, died on Oct. 30 and Dec. 2, respectively.
A kennel worker at the shelter for six years, Webb had previously worked for Jefferson Poultry for 25 years and Bessemer Supply for 15 years.
“The kennel staff had nicknamed him the ‘Dog Father,’” Seelbaugh said. “All the dogs liked him especially the little ones who didn’t like anyone else.”
Harding worked for PennDOT for several years, including as a county manager before his retirement.
“David volunteered when he could,” Seelbaugh said. “He was a good friend to all of us. They adopted their animals for from here and he had a heart for animals.”
Homeless to Home — the Humane Society’s largest yearly fundraiser — will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the Cascade Park Pavilion. The event will include 200 basket raffles, a bake sale, 50/50 raffle and a pasta dinner for $10 and $5 for children 5 and under.
There’s no entry fee and tickets for regular-size baskets will cost $10 for 25. The baskets will include donated pet items, home décor, candles, bath and body products, kitchen items, games and toys and more.
“We have a very generous community,” Seelbaugh said. “ I love Lawrence County. These people all come together and the baskets just flood in from local businesses and private people.”
Drawings will begin around 5 and shown live on the Humane Society of Lawrence County Facebook page. Winners need not be present and will be notified.
Tickets for mega baskets, valued at a minimum of $100 each, will cost $1, and for two grand-prize baskets, $5 each.
One grand-prize basket will include a cookout package valued at $1,500 that includes a pellet grill and cooking utensils, extra large canopy, cooler, corn hole boards, horseshoe set and picnic basket with paper products.
The second will include nearly $1,000 in restaurant gift cards.
Last year, the benefit raised $28,000 thanks to a large donor, Seelbaugh said.
“I don’t know if we will make it this year,” she said.
The humane society’s $200,000 annual budget is completely funded by donations, Seelbaugh said. The no-kill shelter that houses up to 22 dogs and 25 cats is almost always full.
“The dogs and cats keep coming in,” she said. “It’s just like a revolving door.”
It costs the shelter an extra $60,000 to $100,000 for veterinarian bills a year.
“Every penny for this event goes into the medical fund for anything beyond routine vaccinations, spaying and neutering,” Seelbaugh said.
Homeless to Home is not a pet friendly event because pets are not permitted inside the dance hall.
“If people would like to bring pictures, (that’s OK),” she said. “We love pictures and stories.”
