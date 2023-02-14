The Lawrence County Humane Society is at capacity and asking for donations of supplies.
The shelter needs clay non-clumping cat litter, dry cat food (Purina One or Purina Naturals Original preferred), dry kitten food, Clorox brand cleaning wipes and HE laundry soap.
The shelter has an Amazon wishlist, which includes Capstar Fast-Acting Oral Flea Treatment for Dogs, Purina Friskies Pate wet cat food, Advantage 2 Kitten, K9 Advantix II flea and tick prevention for dogs of all sizes, WARE single wide corrugated replacement scratcher pads for cats, Clorox bleach, and office supplies like printing paper, manila folders, index cards and Scotch thermal laminating pouches.
Any supplies can be dropped off at the shelter during operating hours, Tuesday-Saturday between noon and 4:30 p.m. They can also be shipped to 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle, PA 16101.
The shelter is also collecting separate donations to help two cats with medical treatment.
One cat, Lotus, is blind and needs to see a specialist for an endoscope to help with her respiratory issues.
The other cat, Felix, has hyperthyroidism, which causes excessive appetite, excessive thirst, weight loss and hyperactivity. He also needs dental work, but can’t go under anesthesia until his thyroid is under control. He will need thyroid treatment his whole life.
To donate, checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 62 New Castle, PA, 16103, via PayPal at PayPal.me/lchumane, by stopping into the shelter during hours of operation or on the humane society’s Facebook page.
The Humane Society also noted two Chihuahua-mixed breed dogs, Potato and Chip, have both been adopted.
They were left abandoned in a crate on Jan. 21 along the road near the Paper Mill Bridge.
Anyone with information is asked to call the shelter at (724) 654-8520.
