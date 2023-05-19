Human Services Center in New Castle has implemented expanded hours for children and adult crisis support by opening a 24-hour, seven days a week crisis walk-in center.
The walk-in facility is located at 130 W. North St. The crisis intervention services can also be reached by calling the 24-hour crisis hotline at (724) 652-9000. Enhancements to the crisis services include telephone crisis intervention services, extended walk-in hours and increasing availability of mobile assessments for individuals in Lawrence County. Those in need may walk in or call at any time without an appointment and speak to a Crisis Counselor.
According to Matt Nord, clinical director at Human Services, community-based crisis intervention services are essential to providing the full range of needed mental health services.
“Our goal with the crisis intervention 24-hour walk-in center is to provide immediate crisis assessments, comfort and support for individuals and families while making referrals for appropriate treatment,” Nord said.
The services provide quick responses to mental health situations that could impact the well-being of an individual who is experiencing a crisis.
“Human Services Center wants to ensure that access to crisis services in Lawrence County are done in the safest, most comfortable place for the individuals and their families,” Dr. Maria Lynn Perrotta, director of crisis services, said. “Whether the crisis assessment takes place at Human Services Center, an individual’s home or at a community location, the assessment should occur where the client feels most comfortable.”
The crisis center employs bachelor-level and masters level crisis counselors who provide interventions and support to resolve crisis situations. The intervention workers provide immediate support to situations that may be deemed stressful to the individual. Experienced crisis staff will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to assess any individual who is experiencing a mental health emergency, to engage in crisis counseling and to provide information on mental health services available in the community. Crisis counselors also will be ready to assist individuals who are interested in initiating mental health services.
The Human Services Center, formerly the Lawrence County Mental Health Clinic, was incorporated as a non-profit organization in 1963. Since 1981, the Human Services Center has continued to expand its staff and services. The center also acquired and developed a number of properties in Lawrence County to accommodate this expansion. Currently, with a staff of about 200 people and an annual budget of nearly $12 million, the center is one of the largest community mental health centers in Western Pennsylvania.
“It is the mission of Human Services Center to serve those individuals who are most vulnerable and in need of behavioral health care,” Michele Kelly-Thompson, its executive director. said. “When someone makes the courageous decision to ask for help, (the center) is ready to serve them. Our goal is to be responsive and respectful to each person.
“Mental health treatment interventions help many people to manage their challenges and create a recovery journey that includes self-determination and success,” she added.
