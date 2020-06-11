A community behavioral health care provider will receive $183,924 in federal funding to support trauma-based health care services for youth, while local law enforcement agencies will have access to $76,343 in funding for coronavirus response efforts.
State Rep. Chris Sainato, who announced the grants, said the funding to Human Services Center will allow the center to provide critical help to families and youth affected by trauma.
“Trauma is poisonous. It can scar young minds and destroy families, and its after-effects can spill over to neighborhoods and communities,” Sainato said. “Thankfully, there are treatment programs that can bring about healing.
“The grant awarded today will allow Human Services Center to provide trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy — an evidence-based treatment proven effective for post-traumatic stress, depression and similar illnesses — to help put youth plagued by trauma back on the road to recovery.”
In addition to the opioid program funding, Sainato said county law enforcement will have access to about $76,400 – also administered by PCCD – for coronavirus response and preparedness.
“Criminal justice work can’t be put on hold or performed remotely. Law enforcement and other workers must deal with urgent matters in face-to-face settings where planning isn’t always an option. For those reasons, it’s essential for employees on the front lines working on the streets, in jails and treatment centers, and in the courts to be protected. The funding awarded today will help ensure that happens by funding personal protective equipment, training, additional staffing, overtime pay and more.”
Sainato said the funding available to law enforcement comes from federal Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding. Of $850 million in CESF funding designated for state and local law enforcement assistance nationwide, PCCD was eligible to apply for a state share of approximately $17.6 million.
Of that amount, PCCD said $8 million in CESF dollars is being made available now, based on an “unprecedented need to immediately address” COVID-19 prevention, preparedness and response.
The funding is for 24-month projects and will be distributed using a formula based on each county’s population size, with a base allocation amount of $40,000.
