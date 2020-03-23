The Human Services Center provides essential services based upon the definition of life-sustaining and medically critical services.
HSC has adapted its service delivery to follow Centers for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19. While the agency remains open, its services are being delivered via the use of telehealth or telephone contact. If someone presents at the agency, it is screening for symptoms of COVID 19 and taking their temperature as per CDC compliance with respiratory precautions.
For the foreseeable future, Human Services Center is suspending its “Walk-In Initial Contact and Intake” model. All Initial Contacts and Intakes will be conducted telephonically until further notice. Anyone interested in starting services may call (724) 658-3578 to begin services.
Clients should contact their treatment team member by phone to discuss their behavioral health treatment needs. Please note that HSC staff will be reaching out to those they serve to provide support during the need for social distancing. Please don’t hesitate to contact HSC with any concerns or need for assistance.Bbehavioral healthcare workers will assist.
HSC Crisis Services are available 24/7 for those experiencing a mental health crisis by calling (724) 652-9000.
