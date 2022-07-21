The Human Services Center has received a grant from the Staunton Farm Foundation of Pittsburgh for the development of a pilot program to assist with the development of a new service opportunity for those with serious behavioral health issues.
The program, known as the Bridge Housing Program, will help those whose behavioral issues may lead to frequent inpatient hospitalization or incarceration related to nuisance type offenses.
The Human Services Center is a behavioral health service provider serving Lawrence County that assists more than 5,000 individuals through various services.
This pilot program under the grant of $25,000 will explore ways to increase intensive community service coordination and behavioral health stabilization in a voluntary temporary living situation. HSC has partnered with Staunton Farm Foundation over the years in order to pursue innovations in behavioral healthcare, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the agency.
The Staunton Farm Foundation is a family foundation established in 1937 in accordance with the wishes of Matilda Staunton Craig, who wanted her estate to be used to benefit people with mental illness.
The foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of people who live with mental illnesses and/or substance use disorders.
The Foundation works to enhance behavioral health treatment, support and recovery through grant making to nonprofit organizations in 10 southwestern Pennsylvania counties (Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland). It offers an annual capacity building grant process each spring.
In addition to clinical treatment services, case management, developmental services, Human Services Center has a variety of adult residential options for those individuals with behavioral health needs.
Due to the increasing behavioral health needs that result in emergency department services and limited inpatient hospitalization options, many individuals return back to their community without needed stabilization and treatment.
Many individuals who experience instability due to behavioral health problems may require law enforcement and/or crisis intervention.
The newly developed Bridge Housing Program will incorporate coordination amongst the crisis intervention staff, police and emergency department to divert individuals who are willing to work on their behavioral health in a new temporary housing option, the news release states.
The Bridge Housing Program may also assist individuals who need additional stabilization as part of discharge from inpatient psychiatric facilities.
