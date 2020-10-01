The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency awarded the Human Services Center with $176,667 for cognitive behavior therapy training.
The funding amount will be used to train 10 of the center's outpatient clinicians in trauma-focused cognitive behavior therapy (TF-CBT).
TF-CBT consists of 12 to 18 weeks of therapy sessions with children between the ages of three and 18 who have experienced an identified trauma and are experiencing post traumatic symptoms — including depression, anxiety or behavior issues.
The treatment is a hybrid model that uses both cognitive-behavioral and social learning theory principles to help traumatized youth more effectively manage their thoughts and feelings related to their trauma experience, examine and change inaccurate or unhelpful cognitions and build skills to relax, regulate emotions and enhance safety.
The training has started and referrals from health care providers are being accepted.
Due to current holdups with the state budget, approximately 40 percent of year one is guaranteed. Once the rest of the state budget is approved, the center plans to train additional staff and hire a part-time linguistically competent therapist.
Contact the Human Services Center at 724-658-3578 to discuss referral services.
