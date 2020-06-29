WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Human Services Center in New Castle received a $28,768 grant on Wednesday for laptop computers and videoconferencing software so providers and employees can work remotely treating patients.
The grant was announced by the Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau, which awarded health care providers in urban and rural areas of the country $29.41 million in telehealth services funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. The FCC’s telehealth program is authorized by the CARES Act and approved 444 funding applications in 46 states plus Washington, D.C. for a total of $157.64 million in funding.
