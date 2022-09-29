One out of five adults will have a mental illness at some point in their lives.
Michele Kelly-Thompson, executive director for the Lawrence County Human Services Center, said it is vital for the community to understand differences in mental and behavioral health matters, while offering support to others — particularly those who feel depressed and suicidal.
As September is Suicide Prevention Month, Kelly-Thompson said everyone has a responsibility to understand how others feel.
“We all have to be able to accept and care about individuals who are dealing with those illnesses,” Kelly-Thompson said.
Kelly-Thompson believes mental health, and problems one might be having, is no different than physical problems.
“There is no health without mental health because your head isn’t detached from your body,” Kelly-Thompson said. “Brain disorders are very much a part of your mental health, your physical health and wellness. There’s a lot of interaction between the two.”
She said when emergency rooms get patients for concerns of chest pain and shortness of breath, a lot of the time the cause is high anxiety.
However, Kelly-Thompson said for many years, the stigma surrounding mental health and treatment has led others to not want to spend time with those suffering with those mental health illnesses, unlike how people may respond if a loved one has a physical problem like heart disease or cancer.
That is also why she feels having influential individuals, like celebrities, bringing up mental health is a good way to ground and normalize the topic for others.
“Treatments, for many of the behavioral health problems, are very effective, and sometimes, the effectiveness of treatment is even better than some of the rates that you would see beyond the physical health care side,” Kelly-Thompson said.
Kelly-Thompson said through the HSC, she and her staff have many people go from almost feeling “incapacitated” due to their mental health concerns to going and living independent lives after treatment.
Organizations, like the National Institute for Mental Health and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, continue to do research on mental health disorders and best treatment practices.
She said the HSC has conducted many programs over the years, including monthly Lawrence County Suicide Prevention Coalition meetings. While meetings were done over Zoom during the pandemic, Kelly-Thompson said that hasn’t stopped the meetings from being well-attended and helpful for people in the community.
To RSVP for a meeting, call (724) 510-3271 or email mkthompson@humanservicescenter.net.
The HSC has spoken in schools, at church services, at community gatherings and events, and at different organizations to help spread the message and inform the public of the help that is available. Even seniors can use the HSC and other organizations who work to help older citizens insulate themselves from feelings of depression and anxiety.
