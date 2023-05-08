The Human Services Center has purchased the Olde Library Office Complex out of bankruptcy court.
Paul Lynch, Human Service’s attorney, said a federal bankruptcy judge last Monday approved the sale of the building at 106 E. North St., at the corner of North Mercer Street, for $225,000 to the agency, which is a comprehensive community behavioral healthcare provider and one of Lawrence County’s largest providers of outpatient mental health services.
The agency’s main headquarters will remain at its location at 130 W. North St., Lynch said. The plans are that the Olde Library complex will house offices for staff currently occupied on Grant Street.
He expects the transition “will take place fairly quickly,” he said. Currently, the building is vacant except for one dental office, which he anticipates will be moving out.
“I think they’re going to use the entire building,” Lynch said of the Human Services agency.
Previous owners of the complex, Thomas J. George and Associates, under President Thomas J. George, filed for bankruptcy for reorganization under Chapter 11 on Sept. 26, 2019, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. The filing listed assets of the property at $495,796. The filing then reverted to Chapter 7, which governs the liquidation of assets process under bankruptcy laws.
The Human Services Center entered a purchase agreement through Castle Realty to acquire the property through bankruptcy proceedings, according to U.S. Bankruptcy Court records.
The last time the former owners paid property taxes in full on the building and property was in 2016, when they paid $19,061, according to Lawrence County Tax Claim Bureau records. A total of $121,792 is still owed for the years the taxes went unpaid.
Lynch explained the purchase price of the property includes the payment in full of the back taxes, which will be repaid to the county tax claim bureau. He said he intends to file for tax-exempt status for the building because Human Services is a nonprofit agency.
“The building will be occupied, it will be lit up and they will be hiring employees who will pay wage taxes,” he said. He estimated within a few months, 40 to 50 people will be working in the complex.
The Olde Library building, which is more than 100 years old, was remodeled 25 to 30 years ago by George and his partners, whose offices were housed in there for many years.
“It’s still in nice condition,” Lynch said.
Michele Kelly-Thompson, Human Services Center executive director, explained in more detail the plans for the newly acquired building, which can commence after the formal closing of the sale. She said Tuesday no closing date has been set yet.
Human Services Center plans to relocate its case management services there, which currently are in its Grant Street houses. Some of the houses are currently used for residential services and have clients who are living in them in group situations, Kelly-Thompson explained. But some of the other houses have case management and residential staff, and those workers will move into the Olde Library Complex because it will be more conducive to an office setting, she said.
One of the houses that occupy those staff members now was recently updated with full bathrooms and a kitchen. It has become the location of the agency’s new bridge housing program which, in partnership with Lawrence County’s Mental Health/Developmental Services, will offer clients an opportunity to stay as part of a hospital diversion or discharge location, “so we can intensively work with them and connect them with supports,” Kelly-Thompson said.
It also will help them as they further stabilize to move on into other situations, working with other social service agencies to offer treatment services, drug and alcohol rehabilitation and to help them further stabilize to increase their community tenure, she said.
Whether or how much the agency’s staff will grow is unknown yet, she said. “We’ve had a higher demand for our services through the past couple years, so we are strategically looking at what the gaps are in service needs.”
She hopes to start the move into the Olde Library building within a few months. The long-term goal for the houses on Grant Street is to have them all serving clients through additional bridge housing programs and other types of services, she said, commenting, “It’s kind of a domino effect.”
“I’m really excited about this,” she said. “Our team is definitely anxious to get in there and start strategically planning.”
The existing Human Services Center on West North Street will keep its headquarters there, with its administrative staff housed in the former train station building on the Columbus Inner Belt.
At the headquarters, Human Services has expanded its crisis services and has staff on-site 24/7 so people can walk in the main building and be seen at all hours by a mental health counselor for assessment, Kelly-Thompson said. “We’re trying to be more responsive to the community’s needs.”
The historic Olde Library complex once served as downtown New Castle’s post office. It later housed the New Castle Public Library until 1981, when George and his partners took it over and remodeled it. After that, it served as an office complex, and the bottom floor housed various restaurants that changed hands, the most recent having been “S’ghetti’s,” which closed nearly 20 years ago. Most of the offices have been vacated in recent years.
