HUD: OK to use federal funds for Cooper-Butler razing

The Cooper-Butler building apparently can be razed with funds already earmarked for the job.
Saying that the structure represents a hazard, New Castle city council on Sept. 12 awarded a demolition contract of $54,000 to Eric Reighert, the lower of two bids received for the project. The funds for what the city has deemed an emergency demolition will come from the city’s Neighborhood Stabilization account, council said.
However, Audrey Przybylski — an advocate for local historical preservation who has been among those lobbying to preserve the 19th century building — questioned whether the money that comes from the Neighborhood Stabilization Program component of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant initiative can legally be used for demolition, rather than rehabilitation.
A list of eligible uses on HUD’S website appears to say yes, noting that “NSP funds may be used … (to) demolish blighted structures.”
However, the website also notes under the heading “Nature of the Program” that “all activities funded by NSP must benefit low- and moderate-income persons whose income does not exceed 120 percent of area median income. Activities may not qualify under NSP using the ‘prevent or eliminate slums and blight’ or ‘address urgent community development needs’ objectives."
After council green-lighted the demolition of the Cooper-Butler building, Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo noted that “the property will be available to develop. We’re going to knock it down and there will be an empty lot. We own it. I hope a developer will take it and build something.”
Councilman Tim Fulkerson, chairman of the Citywide Development Corp., said the organization will “aggressively market” the lots on its website.
The News inquired of HUD whether such raze-then-market plans meet the federal agency’s requirements for use of NSP funds in demolition.
“The short answer, yes but under certain conditions,” April A. Brown, a HUD spokesperson, responded in an email. Citing online guidelines, she added that “NSP funds can be used for ‘demolition if the grantee is eliminating conditions that are detrimental to public safety and health or the demolition(s) are part of a comprehensive neighborhood strategy.’
“From our guidance as well: ‘HUD notes that the grantee must determine and document the actual service area benefiting from the demolition of the structure, in accordance with the regulations.’ ”
Using an inspection report from RAR Engineering that cites multiple deficiencies in the Cooper-Butler Building at 114 E. Washington St., council said it believes that public safety is indeed at risk as long as the building stands.
After reviewing Brown's email Monday, councilman Tom Smith responded in an email of his own to The News that "I have to believe that the demolition of the Cooper-Butler Building is for public safety per the official engineering report, therefore, meets HUD's NSP conditions."
