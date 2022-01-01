A Hubbard man who reportedly broke into the New Castle Fire Department, stole tools, damaged a door and showed a gun to firefighters is in the Lawrence County jail.
New Castle police arrested 38-year-old Krishna James after he also reportedly made other stops at the Ben Franklin Early Learning Center, where police say he fired a gun at an alarm system, and at McGonigle Ambulance, where he also reportedly tried to break in.
No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.
City officers spotted his car at Oak Leaf Gardens on the city's East Side, where they fired two 40-millimeter sponge rounds at him to get him to comply with his arrest, according to city police chief Bobby Salem. He told police and members of the fire department that a siege was coming, Salem said.
New Castle fire chief Mike Kobbe reported that three city firemen were on duty around 7:15 a.m. when a man, later identified as James, entered the station's garage through a previously damaged door. The entire time he was in the garage, for about 15 minutes, the footage was caught on surveillance video, Kobbe said, which was turned over to the police.
According to Kobbe, the garage door had been damaged Friday when a firefighter was backing up and hit it, creating a crease in it.
Saturday morning, James pulled up at the fire station around 7:15 in a Chevy Silverado pickup truck and forced himself under the crease in the door and was walking around the garage picking up various fire department tools, including a sledgehammer, a pick head ax, a ball peen hammer and a screwdriver. Then he beat on the inside of the garage door with a hammer and ax from the inside, damaging it, telling the firefighters later that he was securing the building because a siege was coming, Kobbe said.
"He did a substantial amount of damage to the door," Kobbe said, noting that the springs were attached to a cable that lowers and raises the door and he had cut the cables with an ax. He also had beaten the door panel across the bottom in an attempt to straighten it out.
He then entered the fire station quarters around 7:30 a.m., where one assistant chief was sleeping in a chair after an overnight call, and he woke him up, Kobbe continued. He said the firefighter asked James how he got in there. He related that the firefighter asked James why he was holding a screwdriver and the man said, "So I don't have to use this," and he opened his coat and showed a pistol.
According to a police report, James had told the fireman that he was there to fix the door, and said he was getting the first responders ready for the "coming siege" and that it was "20 clocks out of the city."
At that point, the firefighter and two others who were on duty talked to him and calmed him and got him outside of the building and he got in his truck and left, Kobbe explained.
A city officer around 8:08 a.m. responded to a panic alarm at the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership-owned building that is the former Ben Franklin school. An additional alarm also was activated and city firefighters responded, according to the police report.
An assistant fire chief found two spent shell casings on the front ramp to the main entrance of the building, and a video there shows two muzzle flashes. The two bullets struck the metal ceiling near a siren speaker, the report said, indicating that he had fired his gun at the alarm system, the reports aid.
Two officers found an unsecured door at the building and searched the school, but no on was there. At the same time, the county 911 center alerted police that the same man tried to enter the McGonigle Ambulance station at the corner of North Jefferson and Falls streets, but did not get inside and left, according to the report.
A surveillance video there showed him with a holstered gun showing at the right of his waist, the paperwork said.
The police put out a countywide alert for James' truck. Two hours later, a police officer located James in his truck on Pin Oak Drive, the report said.
James had gotten out of his car but would not comply with the officers' orders, Salem said.
The report said he was yelling that he would not comply with commands to lie down on the road, and he told the police he was an attorney from Ohio. An officer discharged three sponge rounds, hitting James twice in the right thigh, the paperwork states.
The police then arrested him and found a loaded 9 millimeter magazine in his possession, and they found a loaded Taurus 9-millimeter pistol on the front seat of his truck.
James was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital for evaluation of his injuries from the sponge rounds. His truck was impounded.
The police have charged him with two counts each of burglary and criminal trespass, and four counts of criminal trespass. He was arraigned Saturday afternoon by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $100,000 bond. Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
