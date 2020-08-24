Registration is now open for Arts & Education at the Hoyt’s Fall Class Session.
Running from Sept. 22 through Nov. 14, the session will offer classes in watercolor, stained glass, drawing, Italian, piano, cello and other traditional adult and youth courses. Classes sizes will be reduced for social distancing.
Among the Hoyt’s newest offerings is Introductory Yoga with Shannon Prestopine for teens/adults from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. The eight-week course will be held on the Hoyt lawn as weather permits and indoors when it does not.
Content not only covers poses but also the importance of mindfulness and meditation. Participants should take a mat.
Also new is American Art-Ventures for ages 9-15 with “Mr. Bob” Presnar from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Remote learners (temporary and home-schooled) will travel through time to explore significant art movements, ranging from Native American peoples to the New York Avant Garde, with a new art project each week. Course includes all materials and historical context.
While Hoyt instructors and staff are thrilled to resume classes, it is with recognition of the ongoing need to exercise caution in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure the safety of staff and students, class sizes have been reduced and classrooms rearranged to allow for social distancing.
Masking and temperature checks are required upon entrance, and pre-registration for all courses is required one week in advance. More information on the Hoyt’s COVOD-19 safety measures is available at www.hoytcenter.org/COVID19policies.
Understanding the financial hardships experienced as a result of COVID-19, the Hoyt also has relaxed its scholarship guidelines to extend financial assistance to those in need. Individuals and/or families can apply online at www.hoytartcenter.org/scholarship.
To pre-register, visit www.hoytartcenter.org. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated. It is recommended that students register early, as some classes art anticipated fill faster than usual due to reduced capacity. In the event classes are cancelled or postponed due to a COVID-19-related government order, full refunds will be issued.
