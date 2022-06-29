School may be out but camps are in at Arts & Education at the Hoyt this summer.
The latest addition to the Hoyt lineup is Lemonade Days, a fun and experiential approach to teaching teens how to run a business through the design and implementation of a lemonade stand.
Over the course of six weeks, students will work in teams to craft their own recipe, develop a pitch, create marketing materials and design/build their own lemonade stand. It may sound elementary, but it follows the same process as you would opening a business.
Lemonade stands will compete at the Hoyt’s annual Children’s Summer Arts Festival, noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 12. Not only do the teams get to keep their profits, but the one with the most sales also wins.
Funded under the umbrella of the Hoyt’s PA Innovative Entrepreneurial Youth Center grant awarded earlier this year, Lemonade Days is free and open to Lawrence County teens entering 10th through 12th grade.
Classes meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays, from July 5 through Aug. 16. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis until the class is full.
To apply, teens should visit www.hoytartcenter.org/lemonadeday.
