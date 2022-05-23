As Memorial Day weekend approaches, Arts & Education at the Hoyt is gearing up for its first 5K Color Run in downtown New Castle on May 28.
More than 100 participants are expected to cross the finish line in a cloud of color at Riverwalk Park by 5:30 p.m.
However, the Color Run is more than just a race. It’s the first public event in Lawrence County acknowledging National Pride month with an inclusive After-Party that is open to everyone, whether they participate in the run or not.
“This isn’t a rally but an opportunity to learn about and experience another thread in the fabric of our community,” said Kim Koller-Jones, Hoyt’s executive director. “Whether acknowledged or not, those identifying as LGBTQ+ have been our neighbors, co-workers, civic leaders, students and friends for decades.”
Resources for the LGBTQ+ community will be available from area organizations including NAMI of Mahoning Valley, the Persad Center, MIU4, and Full Spectrum Community Outreach interspersed with fun, family-friendly activities that are open to the general public. Those activities include free art-making and tie dye (bring a shirt or purchase one at the event for $5); fun and games with Lawrence County’s Y on the Fly van; books and cotton candy from the New Castle Public Library; activities from Sense of Connection, photo opps with Danyel, a premier entertainer from the Cleveland area, and dance music by Feola Entertainment.
Additionally, food and drink will be provided by Venti Sei Winery, the Alternative Food Truck, Rita’s Italian Ice and Popped Envy. Admission is free thanks to the generosity of the following sponsors: Pyrotecnico, Feola Entertainment, Visit Lawrence County, Forward Trends and Bobby and Eddie Bogaert-Lee.
Interested in running? Registration is still available online at www.hoytartcenter/colorrun up until the day of the race. Timing services provided by Smiley Miles.
