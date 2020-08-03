Great things come in small packages — at least that was the idea behind the Hoyt’s most recent community art competition, Mini Masterpieces.
The idea was dreamed up by the Hoyt staff during the COVID-19 shutdown in the spring.
“Originally, we just thought it would be a fun way to engage folks in the arts while stuck at home,” said Hoyt Executive Director Kimberly Koller-Jones. “We had no idea we would get entries from all over the country!”
The challenge was simple. Replicate your favorite masterpiece on a tiny canvas using the materials provided. No age limits. No experience necessary.
Nearly 200 entry kits sold out in the first two weeks to individuals ranging from preschoolers to professional artists. Of these,104 were returned for judging and six entries (three in each category for youth and adult) were chosen to reproduce as refrigerator magnets. The magnets will be available in the Hoyt’s Gift Shop in the next few weeks.
The winners also received a $150 purchase award to build a miniature collection.
Winners in the youth category include Addie McCormick (age 4), “Bouquet of Flowers” after Edouard Manet; Jessie Beatty (age 16), “Café Terrace at Night” after Vincent Van Gogh; and Allie Beatty (age 14), “Le Reve” after Pablo Picasso. Winners in the adult category include Kristin Turcanti, “I Saw the Figure 5 in Gold” after Charles DeMuth; Paige Kleinfelder, “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer” after Gustav Klimt; and Rebecca Reiter, “Toil Today, Dream Tonight” after Paul Hilairo.
The Hoyt had hoped to tour the exhibit throughout the region but the pandemic has prevented that from happening. Thus, all entries will be exhibited at the Hoyt Center, Tuesday through Oct. 4, and a gallery of works will be posted online. Additionally, entries will be featured daily on Facebook and Instagram @ArtsAndEducationAtTheHoyt.
To view the gallery online, visit www.hoytartcenter.org/MiniMasterpieces.
