Run for love. Run for peace. Run for belonging.
Arts & Education at the Hoyt will be kicking off National Pride Month with a Color Run and After Party on May 28 at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle.
While the family friendly event is an intentional effort to acknowledge and support the LBGTQ+ community in Lawrence County, it is also an opportunity for all people to come together and have some fun.
“We all have preconceived notions about what other people are like and we are often wrong,” Hoyt Executive Director Kimberly Koller-Jones said. “It’s time we stop being afraid of our differences, take the time to get to know each other and embrace the uniqueness of the human race.”
Nonrunners can walk, skip or dance their way to the finish line and still receive a medal.
Early bird registration is $30 if received by April 30.
Standard registration is $40 if received by May 14.
Late registration is $50 up until 4 p.m. on race day.
As an added bonus, anyone registering for the Color Run by May 14 will receive a coupon waiving the joiner fee at the Lawrence County YMCA — a $65 value for adults. Visit www.hoytartcenter.org/colorrun to register.
All paid participants will also receive an event T-shirt
Children 12 and under may race free with a paying adult (no T-shirt).
However, a limited number will be available for purchase at the event for $5. Timing services will be provided by Miles of Smiles.
The After Party is free.
“Statistically, LBGTQ+ kids are at a much higher risk for poor mental health and suicide due to the fear of acceptance, rejection and harassment that comes from an unsupportive environment”, Koller-Jones said.
“So we’ve set up a fund to ensure that there are no barriers for these kids to participate. With the click of a button, folks can donate to cover a young racer’s registration.”
Nearly two dozen race waivers are currently available on a first-come, first-served basis to Lawrence County teens who identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and do not have the resources to register for the race. Teen advocates of the LGBTQ+ community may also apply, particularly if they are participating to support a LGBTQ+ peer.
Waivers can be requested on the Hoyt’s website at www.hoytartcenter.org/colorrun.
The After Party will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Riverwalk Park featuring dance music by Feola Entertainment. Tie dye is free if you bring a shirt, or you can purchase an event shirt for $5.
Lawrence County YMCA’s “Y on the Fly” van will be there with a variety of family activities, as will the New Castle Public Library and Sense of Connection. Concessions will be provided by The Alternative Food Truck, Rita’s Italian Ice, VentiSei Winery and more.
The Color Run is made possible by Pyrotecnico, Feola Entertainment, Forward Trends, Visit Lawrence County and Bobby and Eddie Bogaert-Lee.
For more information, call 724-652-2882 or visit www.hoytartcenter.org.
