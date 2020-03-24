Hoyt shuts down, offers online, at-home activities

Arts & Education at the Hoyt has closed its doors in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
On-site classes, exhibits, events and youth programs have been canceled through spring as the need for social distancing is expected to continue for several weeks to come.
“While the pandemic has caused a great deal of uncertainty for the Hoyt and the community,” said Kimberly Koller-Jones, executive director of the Hoyt, “our mission to expand and enrich the life of the community through participation in the arts remains intact. In fact, I’d say our commitment to the community is stronger than ever.
“What can no longer be offered in person will go online, from virtual tours of recently installed exhibits to free arts lessons and demonstrations online. We are packaging crafts that parents can pick up and do with their children at home, and developing weekly challenges for all ages to make art and share it online.”
To support homebound learning, the Hoyt will be offering free art supplies to enable students to follow Mr. Bob’s and Miss Paige’s virtual lessons on Facebook. Supplies and take-home crafts will be available from the Hoyt’s front porch on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For those who cannot make it to the Hoyt, the arts center is exploring partnerships to get them into the neighborhoods. A new activity is expected to be released each week.
While no one is quite sure how long the closure will last, the Hoyt staff is still planning for the future. Guidelines for the museum’s scholarship program have been relaxed to increase eligibility and awards to individuals and families registering for summer programs.
“We don’t want the burden of lost wages to prevent anyone from experiencing some much needed joy,“ Koller-Jones said. “By summer we will all need a celebration.” Children’s Summer Art Camp and summer classes are expected to continue in July, as is the Children’s Summer Arts Festival on July 31.
As much of the staff is working remotely, questions should be directed to Melissa Maiella at communications@hoytartcenter.org. Anyone wishing to contribute art supplies for redistribution to families should contact Koller-Jones at (724) 652-2882, extension 111 or director@hoytartcenter.org.
Needed items include pencils, crayons, markers, watercolor sets, drawing pads, scissors, construction paper, school glue and popsicle sticks.
