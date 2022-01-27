William E. “Bill” Lyons can look out the window of his home every morning and see Mount Fuji in the distance.
The accomplished artist, who worked a 10-year stint during the 1980s as a New Castle News photographer, has gone on to develop his talent in bigger cities — first Philadelphia, then New York — before ultimately making his home with his wife, Mami, in Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan two years ago.
Lyons, 63, made a snowy return flight to the states — and to New Castle and Youngstown — last week for an art exhibit at the Hoyt Center for the Arts, which displayed more than 50 of his black and white images of the northern part of Central Park in New York City. His photos of the southern part of the park are being exhibited simultaneously with 39 prints at the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown.
“These photos were all taken in one day,” Lyons said, explaining that it took him eight hours to walk from one end of the 843-acre park to the other, capturing unique shots of people and wildlife and scenery through his imaginative eye and Nikon lens.
“I started at the Harlem Meer at the north end, and went into the North Woods, which I’d never seen before, then went to the botanical gardens in the park,” he said.
What he found to be of wonder was an abundance of wildlife, flowers and trees amidst of a busy bustling city. His photos depict birds, a snowy egret, a turtle, wildflowers and a Conservancy Garden. The ornate details of the Vanderbilt Gate at the entrance to the six-acre conservancy garden on the east side also are depicted. The gate once adorned Cornelius Vanderbilt’s mansion at Fifth Avenue and 58th St.
One highlight of his show is a photo showing the statue of a cherub playing the flute with a bird taking flight.
Three waterfalls in the park along the Lock is in a 40-acre woods in the northeast corner, and there are images of people bicycling and running and lying in the sun, enjoying the bounties of the famed tract of land.
The photo shoot was an assignment by his editor at the Staten Island Advance, who had noticed a few of Lyons’ photos of Central Park on Instagram. The editor asked him to shoot the park as a project for the newspaper, he explained. A reason it was because Frederick Lowell Olmstead, an American landscape architect who designed Central Park, owned an estate in Staten Island, now known as the Olmstead-Beil House Park. Trees that Olmstead planted in 1853 are still standing.
Lyons shot the assignment with two digital Nikon cameras, using a monochrome setting and jpeg. He decided to split the assignment into two parts, the north and the south of Central Park, with the reservoir dividing his sets of work. The mounted prints were made from an Epsom printer.
ABOUT THE EXHIBIT
While living in New Wilmington, Lyons had forged a lifelong friendship with Jim and Jane Perkins of New Wilmington, and they suggested he showcase his project at the Hoyt Center for the Arts. Perkins “got the ball rolling for it,” Lyons said.
Splitting the show between two museums, Lyons thought, would be a good way to introduce people to both galleries.
And while Lyons’ works will be displayed locally until Feb. 22 at the Hoyt, and until March 6 in the Davis Gallery at the Butler in Youngstown, he is returning to his new out-of-country homeland this week. He had appeared for a meet-and-greet sessions at the two galleries with interested patrons and longtime friends this past weekend.
Kimberly Koller-Jones, executive director at the Hoyt, said the show has been in the making for about two years. She said that Perkins has been a patron of the Hoyt for many years. “He approached us and asked if we’d be interested,” she said. She said efforts since then have been to coordinate the shows at the same time for both institutes.
Koller-Jones found the show fascinating because she’s never been to Central Park.
“For someone like me or others who have never been there, it provides and opportunity to take a walk through the park,” she said. “I like it that some of the pictures are landscapes and others are detailed, and it’s like capturing moments in time. To see it and experience in that way, it’s a nice opportunity to share it with the community. The point is to get urban dwellers to experience what suburban life is like.”
She pointed out that local after-school classes have used the display already as part of their lessons.
Anyone who wants to view the photography or other exhibits may visit the Hoyt on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. or Fridays and Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Admission is free.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Lyons, who has won many awards for his photography including the Gordon Parks Award, said he has been taking pictures since he was in high school. He still uses film for a lot of his work and has evolved his own developing skills using natural products such as instant coffee with caffeine, Vitamin C and washing soda (sodium carbonate) for the development chemicals, and peppermint, Vitamin C and Washing soda for the printing.
When Lyons left the New Castle News, he accepted the position as chief photographer at the Daily News in West Chester, a post he held for 9 1/2 years during the 1990s. From there, he went to Philadelphia to work for a newly established newspaper called the Metro, which was owned by a Swedish company. Copies of that paper were available free at all of the transit locales in the city.
That paper initially hired him for freelance work, then he gained full-time employment there. When that publication started a newspaper in New York City, that propelled him to the Big Apple. From there, he joined the Staten Island Advance as a staff photographer.
He and Mami lived in New York from 2005 until they started their move to Japan in late 2019.
His wife was teaching Japanese language at the New York Japan Society, and she continues that work from Japan with five students via Skype, he said. Lyons explained his move to Japan was forged by his wife wanting to be closer to her aging mother, who lives there.
Lyons is a native of Massilon, Ohio, where his aunt still resides. He taught himself the initial skills of film developing and how to work in a dark room, and he grew in the profession while attending the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. During his time in Pittsburgh, he did photo work for the Associated Press, where he looked upon AP staff photographer Gene Puskar as a mentor.
Lyons’ photos have been exhibited for more than 30 years. Other awards he’s received include the Award of Excellence from the New York News Publishers Association, a Deadline Club award for sports photography, an Associated Press award for sports new and a New York Press Club Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.